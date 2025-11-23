Body Found in Mihango Quarry as Police Begin Investigation

Police have launched a probe after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in an abandoned quarry in Mihango, Nairobi County, sparking public concern over the growing number of unexplained deaths linked to quarries across the city.

Authorities say the man was found over the weekend wearing a black T-shirt and brown sweatpants. Detectives suspect he may have drowned or been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the quarry.

A post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.“We are treating this as a suspicious death. All possibilities remain open,” a police investigator told reporters.

The body has been moved to the mortuary as efforts to identify the victim continue. Police are urging anyone with missing relatives to come forward.

Residents expressed fear and frustration, saying the quarry has long been a safety hazard.

“This place is dangerous. We have complained for years,” said a resident. “It should be filled before more lives are lost.”

The incident adds to a troubling trend that has alarmed human rights organizations and community activists.

It follows similar discoveries in July 2024 at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga quarry, where mutilated bodies were retrieved in gunny bags – an incident that sparked nationwide outrage.

Volunteers who helped recover the bodies reported intimidation and threats from authorities amid claims that at least 30 bags contained body parts.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since investigated possible police involvement after nine mutilated bodies were found near a police station in Mukuru.

The proximity of these sites to law-enforcement facilities has fueled public distrust and renewed calls for accountability.

Human Rights Watch has repeatedly demanded transparent investigations into such deaths. “Kenyan authorities should do everything within their powers to ensure justice for the relatives of victims,” said Otsieno Namwaya, the group’s associate Africa director.

The Mihango discovery has revived urgent calls for decisive action to prevent further tragedies and restore public confidence in security agencies.