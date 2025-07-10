Connect with us

Body of Missing 38-Year-Old Woman Found in River Kuja Migory

38 Year Old Woman’s Body Pulled from River Kuja
38 Year Old Woman’s Body Pulled from River Kuja

Migori County is once again at the center of a tragic encounter after the body of 38-year-old Hilda Akinyi Otieno, a mother of two, was found floating in River Kuja in Nyanginja village, Awendo Sub-county.

According to Kanyasrega Assistant Chief Ezekiel Kokeyo, local residents spotted the body in the river and immediately alerted authorities.

Hilda had been missing for several days after traveling from Nairobi to her rural home in Kasere village. Her family reported that she was battling depression, particularly after the recent death of her husband.

In a chilling turn of events, it is reported that shortly before her disappearance, Hilda sent Ksh.40,000 to her younger brother with instructions to take care of her children, a gesture family members believe may have been a farewell.

While police have not confirmed the cause of death, suicide is suspected. “There were no visible injuries on her body, but we are awaiting the results of a postmortem,” said Chief Kokeyo.

The finding adds to a growing list of similar cases in the region as River Kuja in particular, has witnessed a rise in body recoveries over recent months, raising concern among residents and human rights groups.

Mental health experts and police have also flagged a worrying rise in suicide cases, with multiple incidents reported in a single day nationwide.

For the people of Migori, Hilda’s tragic death is a painful reminder of the silent struggles many battle with.

Authorities are as well urging anyone with information to step forward as investigations continue.

