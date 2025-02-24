Body of Missing British Businessman Found In Makueni

British businessman Campbell Scott, who went missing last week in Westlands, Nairobi, has been found dead.

The British national’s body was discovered over the weekend by herders at the Makongo Forest in Makueni County.

The body was found stashed in a green sack by herders and was taken to the local mortuary, where officials identified it. Both his hands and legs were tightly tied with a green nylon rope.

A post-mortem examination set for Tuesday, February 25 is expected to shed more light on the mysterious disappearance and death of the British national.

Scott arrived in Kenya on Sunday, February 16 to attend a three-day conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

The 58-year-old was last seen on Sunday, February 16 when he left the hotel where he was staying mid-morning.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Scott was seen on CCTV leaving a hotel in Nairobi with a man wearing a white T-shirt and light blue jeans before getting into a vehicle.

His colleague, with whom he had traveled to Nairobi, sensed that something was amiss at around 6 pm on Monday when attempts to reach him on his mobile phone proved futile.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of the British Citizen. The two Two suspects are a waiter at a club in Westlands and a taxi driver which Scott last used.

“For now we can say he is the one from the clothes and shoes he was wearing and that were found with the body. We don’t know why and who killed him,” the police stated.

