Body of Missing RIAT College Student Found in Kisumu Forest

DCI Detectives in Kisumu West have recovered the decomposing body of a 21-year-old female student from RIAT College in Riat Forest, days after she was reported missing.

In a statement on Monday, DCI said the body of the college student, which bore multiple stab wounds, was discovered by officers from Kisumu West Sub-County working alongside police from Maseno Police Station and Riat Police Post.

The recovery of the body follows the earlier arrest of the prime suspect, Steven Coleman Okoth, who is believed to have orchestrated the victim’s gang rape, torture, and subsequent disappearance.

“The recovery of the body bearing knife stub wounds follows the earlier arrest of the prime suspect, Steven Coleman Okoth, believed to have orchestrated her gang rape, torture, and subsequent disappearance, a traumatic event that occurred in Kisumu’s Milimani area on the night of April 5, 2026,” DCI said.

According to the investigative agency, the tragic incident occurred on the night of April 5, 2026, in Kisumu’s Milimani area.

What initially appeared to be a routine communication breakdown quickly escalated into a distressing ordeal.

The victim’s elder sister grew concerned after repeated attempts to reach her failed due to poor network connectivity. Her fears were confirmed shortly after midnight when a chilling text message finally came through.

“From the text, it was revealed that she had been lured into a drinking spree by two male colleagues from the same institution, leaving her incapacitated. In her vulnerable state, she was sexually assaulted and later abandoned in a bush in critical condition. But before she could be helped, her phone went offline,” DCI stated.

Detectives then launched an intensive investigation, relying on forensic analysis to trace the victim’s last known movements.

The sleuths traced the victim’s last known location to the Milimani area near the Kenya Wildlife Service offices. However, failed to locate her.

A breakthrough in the case came when investigators identified and arrested one of the suspects, believed to be the victim’s former boyfriend.

The suspect had reportedly been seen with the heavily intoxicated college student on the night of her disappearance.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly issued threats to the victim over the past two months and had been frequently seen at her residence in Riat searching for her.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was found with crucial exhibits of evidential value, which detectives have been using in their search for the missing student and other suspects.

Coleman is currently in custody, being processed for arraignment as the search for his accomplices continues.