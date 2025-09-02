Bomet Governor Barchok Freed on KSh15 Million Bond in High-Stakes Graft Case

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok released on a Ksh 15 million bond or an alternative Ksh 5 million cash bail after pleading not guilty to a litany of corruption-related charges. The charges, which include conflict of interest, money laundering, and unlawful acquisition of public funds, also implicate co-accused Evans Kipkoech Korir and Chemasus Construction Limited.

Governor Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati spent the night in police custody after presenting themselves to the EACC offices in Nairobi following summons to answer to corruption-related charges. The DPP had approved charges against Barchok for conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property, alleging that companies linked to him received payments from the Bomet County Government between the financial years 2019/20 and 2025. The High Court had previously declined to stop Barchok’s arrest and prosecution, directing him to serve his petition to the EACC.

The EACC has been actively pursuing numerous high-profile corruption cases. Just six months ago, Governor Barchok was arrested by EACC officers in Bomet as part of an operation targeting suspected theft of public funds, with the EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud stating that the operation yielded key evidentiary material.

Investigations have also flagged irregularities in the expenditure of public funds in Bomet County, including the irregular procurement of road maintenance machinery and questionable payments for services not rendered.

The EACC has also been investigating other governors, including Marsabit Governor Mohamed Mohamud Ali and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, on various corruption allegations.

The pre-trial hearing for Governor Barchok’s case is scheduled for September 17, during which the court will address procedural matters and set timelines for the full trial.