Bomet Hotel Owner Arrested for Secretly Serving Flamingo Meat to Customers

By

Published

Hotel in Bomet Caught Selling Flamingo Meat to Unsuspecting Customers
Hotel in Bomet Caught Selling Flamingo Meat to Unsuspecting Customers

Authorities apprehended a hotel owner in Bomet County for allegedly serving flamingo meat to unsuspecting patrons, widespread public health concerns. The arrest occurred during unannounced operation that exposed a clandestine trade in protected wildlife and raised serious questions about food safety standards in the region.

The operation, spearheaded by Director of Public Health Leonard Lang’at and County Public Health Officer Felix Langat, descended upon the unsuspecting hotel in Bomet town. What they found sent shivers down the spines of health officials: freshly supplied flamingo meat, some already being prepared for sale, and other portions stored for future consumption. “The owner has been apprehended for allegedly selling flamingos following operation conducted early today by county officials,” stated the Bomet County government, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Chief Officer Felix Langat issued a stern warning to other establishments engaging in the illicit and unsafe supply of meat. He emphasized the critical importance of obtaining a Health Food Hygiene Licence for all food handlers, from storage to preparation and sale.

Langat also highlighted a worrying rise in cancer cases within the county, drawing a potential link to the use of unlawful chemicals in the preparation of local beverages like mursik. “People who are facing issues related to cancer, in Bomet are increasing and some of these are related directly to the food that they consume and that is why moving forward, we will ensure that everyone complies with our rules,” Langat asserted, emphasizing the county’s commitment to public health.

The hotel owner now faces legal action, awaiting processing and arraignment, as authorities promise enhanced surveillance and strict enforcement to safeguard public health.

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution regarding their dining choices to avoid potential health hazards.

