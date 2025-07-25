Connect with us

News

Bomet NEMA Director Arrested After Demanding Ksh25K Bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have apprehended the Bomet County National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) Director for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Ksh25,000.

In a statement on Friday, July 25 morning, the commission revealed that the officer was arrested on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The accused, Samuel Kariuki Ngaanga, is said to have demanded the bribe in order to allow the complainant to continue running his lodging facility in Mulot without an Effluent Discharge License and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on 23rd July 2025 arrested Samuel Kariuki Ngaanga, the Bomet County Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kes25,000.

“The bribe was reportedly demanded to allow the complainant to continue operating a lodging facility located in Mulot Township without the required Effluent Discharge License and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” EACC said in a statement.

Upon preliminary investigations, an operation was conducted that led to the arrest of the suspect within Bomet town while receiving Ksh25,000 from the complainant.

The suspect was escorted to Bomet Police Station for interviewing, processing, and statement recording. He was booked for the offences of soliciting and receiving a bribe and later released on Ksh30,000 cash bail, pending the outcome of the ongoing inquiry.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens,” EACC added.

