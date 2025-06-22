Bonface Kariuki Clinically Dead After Protest Shooting

As of June 23, 2025, Boniface Kariuki, hawker shot during protests in Nairobi, has taken a heartbreaking turn. Doctors have declared him clinically dead, now in a vegetative state and entirely dependent on life support at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). His condition has deteriorated to the point where survival without machines is impossible.

Boniface was shot at close range by a masked police officer as he walked away during the June 17 protests. He wasn’t violent or resisting – he was simply selling face masks to earn a living. His family and witnesses say he posed no threat. The protests were triggered by public outrage following the suspicious death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, with authorities claiming he hit his head on a cell wall, an account activists have widely disputed.

Boniface underwent multiple surgeries, including attempts to remove the bullet and fragments from his skull. Conflicting reports surrounded the procedure, but what’s clear is the damage: the left side of his brain is severely injured, and his left side is completely paralyzed. His brain activity score is just 2 out of 15, and doctors say there’s no possibility of recovery. His father painfully shared, “He doesn’t respond, even to touch. His heart is beating, but only the machines are keeping him alive.”

The family’s financial burden is painful. His hospital bill has already exceeded Ksh 1 million, and to make matters worse, they were scammed of over Ksh 200,000 by fraudsters posing as Social Health Authority (SHA) officials. The scam has been reported, but justice remains elusive on all fronts.

Pressure is also mounting for accountability. Two police officers, Klinzy Barasa and Duncan Kiprono, have been arrested, but progress has been slow. Civil rights groups, Amnesty International, the UK Embassy, and activists like Okiya Omtatah have called for swift, transparent investigations and prosecution.

Boniface’s fate has reignited nationwide anger and mobilized citizens ahead of the #June25th protests. His story now represents not only personal tragedy but the deep, systemic violence within Kenya’s police forces.

Protesters chant, “One of us is all of us” a chilling reminder that any Kenyan could be next.