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Boni Khalwale’s Wife Collapses and Dies

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s wife, Gloria Sekeiyan, has died.

In a statement on Saturday, August 15, Khalwale said Gloria suddenly collapsed and died on Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack.

“My dear wife, Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, has this morning suddenly collapsed and died after a heart attack,” Senator Khalwale wrote.

Khalwale also revealed that Sekeiyan was the mother of their eight children.

They include: Engine Kukaste Khalwale, Olivia Sabayi Khalwale, Flavia Shimuli Khalwale, Gift Atubukha Khalwale, Meliza Khamwenyi Khalwale, Velma Nasiebanda Khalwale, Sonia Inuni Khalwale and Maura Makatse Khalwale.

A section of leaders have sent messages of condolence to Senator Khalwale following the sudden death of his wife.

“Omwami Khalwale, pole sana for your loss. May God comfort you and your family in this difficult time. Khulialala Omwami. May her soul rest in peace,” Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa also conveyed his condolences to the senator, describing Gloria’s death as sudden.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale following the sudden passing of his wife, Mama Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale,” Barasa said.

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka described Gloria’s death as a devastating loss, adding that her sudden passing had left the Khalwale family facing a difficult moment.

“My heartfelt condolences to our senior brother DR Boni Khalwale following the sudden passing of his beloved wife Mama Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale,” Wamboka said.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also sent a message of condolence to Senator Khalwale.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Gloria’s sudden passing this morning. Please accept my heartfelt condolences during this deeply painful time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your children as you grieve the loss of Gloria. She was your wife, the mother of your eight children, and your partner through many years of life.

“I can only imagine the emptiness her passing has left in your family, and I pray that God gives you all the strength and comfort to carry you through this difficult time.” Kalonzo wrote.

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