Boniface Muchiri Lands Promotion in KDF After Stellar Performance in CHAN

Harambee Stars and Ulinzi Stars winger Boniface Muchiri has earned a promotion in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Muchiri was promoted on Wednesday, from Senior Private to the rank of Corporal in recognition of his outstanding performance at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The promotion was presided over by the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

The new ranks were conferred on Muchiri by the General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Major General Luka Kutto.

In his remarks, General Kahariri congratulated Corporal Muchiri for his exemplary discipline, commitment, and excellence on both national and international stages.

“We are very grateful for your commitment, hard work and excellent performance while serving Kenya and, by extension, the KDF. We wish you success in future assignments and are confident you will continue to excel,” said the CDF.

The promotion, according to KDF, highlights the military’s commitment to nurturing talent and rewarding excellence both in service and beyond.

Muchiri’s promotion came after Harambee Stars skipper Aboud Omar made a special request to Commander-in-Chief President William Ruto when he visited the team’s training camp before the start of the tournament.

In addition to the promotion ceremony, General Kahariri also received an interim report on Ulinzi Stars Football Club’s performance from 2020–2025.

Muchiri, who also captains Ulinzi Stars, featured prominently for the Harambee Stars as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition designed for home-based players.

The talented winger registered two key assists and played a vital role in Kenya’s spirited run in the 2024 CHAN competition.

Muchiri joined the KDF in late 2021 after leaving Tusker FC, and in just three years has not only cemented his place as a key figure in the national team but also earned swift progression within the military ranks.