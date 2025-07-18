Boniface Mwangi, Agather Atuhaire Sue Tanzania at East African Court Over Torture and Deportation

Prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan human rights lawyer Agather Atuhaire have filed a powerful lawsuit at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), alleging abduction, brutal torture, and unlawful deportation by Tanzanian authorities.

The suit, lodged on July 18, 2025, in Arusha, Tanzania, also targets the governments of Kenya and Uganda, and the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Veronica Nduva, for their alleged failure to protect their citizens and uphold regional laws.

The incidents reportedly occurred between May 19 and May 23, 2025, when Mwangi and Atuhaire were forcibly taken from their hotel in Dar es Salaam by unidentified operatives. They had lawfully traveled to Tanzania to observe the high-profile treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Both activists claim they were subjected to severe physical and sexual torture at an undisclosed location, including being stripped naked, beaten, and sexually assaulted with various implements. Mwangi recounted being tied upside down and beaten, while Atuhaire described being subjected to internal violations. They were later dumped at their respective country borders without explanation.

The legal action, backed by seven prominent civil society and legal organizations including the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, seeks accountability and justice at the highest regional level.

The petitioners argue that Tanzanian authorities orchestrated their disappearance and torture, while Kenyan and Ugandan officials failed in their legal duty to intervene through diplomatic or consular channels. They also criticize the EAC Secretary General for remaining silent despite widespread media coverage of the alleged abuses.

Mwangi and Atuhaire are demanding public apologies from the three governments, compensation of at least $1 million each, rehabilitation support, and institutional reforms to prevent future abuses.

This case is seen as a key test of the EAC’s commitment to human dignity, regional integration, and the rule of law, sending a clear signal against impunity in the region.

The proceedings are expected to highlight the escalating threats to human rights and civic freedoms across East Africa.