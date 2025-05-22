Connect with us

Boniface Mwangi Deported From Tanzania, Dumped In Ukunda

By

Published

Activist Boniface Mwangi was Thursday morning deported from Tanzania where he had been detained under unclear circumstances.

Mwangi was dumped by Tanzanian authorities at Ukunda town on the coast of Kenya and was rushed to the hospital for medical review.

A spokesperson from the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also confirmed Mwangi’s deportation but offered no further details.

The activist has been missing since Monday, after he flew to the East African nation to attend the court hearing of opposition figure Tundu Lissu.

Boniface Mwangi was arrested at a hotel in Tanzania alongside Ugandan journalist Agatha Atuhaire.

Other activists who were supposed to join them, including former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and PLP leader Martha Karua, were detained at the Julius Nyerere International Airport and deported back to Kenya.

The Kenyan government earlier expressed concern over Mwangi’s health and well-being following his detention in Tanzania.

IMG 20250521 WA0007 1747824849

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs claimed that Kenyan government officials have been denied access to Mwangi.

“The ministry notes that, despite several requests, officials of the Government of Kenya have been denied consular access and information to Mr. Mwangi.

“The ministry is also concerned about his health, overall well-being, and the absence of information regarding please detention,” the letter read.

The government called on the Tanzanian authorities to facilitate consular access to the activist or his release.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs respectfully urges the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to expeditiously and without delay facilitate consular access to or release of Mr. Mwangi, in accordance with international legal obligations and diplomatic norms,” the letter added.

