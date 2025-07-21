Boniface Mwangi Freed On Ksh1 Million Bond

Activist Boniface Mwangi has been released on a Ksh1 million bond after being charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mwangi, who was arraigned before the Kahawa Law Courts, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Magistrate Gedion Kiage ordered his release on bond.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had previously sought to charge him with facilitating terrorist activities during the June 25, 2025, protests.

The DCI, however, changed the charge against Mwangi to unlawful possession of ammunition.

The investigative agency claimed they searched the activist’s office in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area, where they allegedly found two unused tear gas canisters and a single blank round of ammunition. They cited the items as evidence linking Mwangi to acts intended to cause public disorder and fear.

“On 19th July, 2025, at Mageuzi Hub, in Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, you were found in possession of noxious substances to wit three Teargas canisters without [sic] lawful authority…. You were found in possession of one round of 7.62 x51mm blank ammunition without lawful authority,” the DCI charge sheet reads.

Mwangi was arrested on Saturday, July 1,9 after DCI detectives raided his home in Lukenya, Machakos County.

During the arrest, detectives reportedly seized two mobile phones, a laptop, and notebooks from Mwangi’s home.

The activist was then escorted to his office, where the alleged ammunition and other items were recovered, including external hard drives, cheque books, company seals and stamps, and additional electronic devices.

His arrest had drawn sharp reactions across the country, with rights organizations and political figures accusing the state of targeting activists.

