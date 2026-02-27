Boniface Mwangi Releases List of Foreigners with Kenyan passports

Activist Boniface Mwangi has released a list of foreign nations allegedly in possession of Kenyan passports.

In a statement on Thursday, February 27, Mwangi accused the Director General of Immigration Services, Evelyn Cheluget, of facilitating the issuance of passports to foreigners.

The list of foreigners includes controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur Wicknel Chivayo, who has been spotted at State House on a number of occasions.

High-ranking figures from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are also in the leaked document from the Directorate of Immigration Services.

These are: Mayada Hamdan, Abdaraheem Hamdan, Zahra Hamdan, Zariwa Hamdan, and Musa Hamadan Musa, who share the same name as that of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Former Sudan high-ranking government official Omar Bashir Mohamed has also been named in the leaked document.

“To apply for a Kenyan passport, you need a Kenyan identity card and an e-citizen account, and you have to pay. Whose account was used for this illegal passport application?

“Did they use a zero token where no payment was made? Why were the immigration officers told that the applicants were Very Important Persons (VIPs) and to issue express passports?” Mwangi qustioned.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for the revocation of the passport issued to Hemedti’s younger brother Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa.

In a statement, Maraga argued that the issuance of Kenyan passports to people linked to RSF undermines Kenya’s neutrality in the ongoing Sudan conflict.

“Such actions erode trust in Kenya’s role as a regional mediator under the IGAD framework and risk tarnishing our nation’s international standing, potentially leading to degraded passport credibility globally,” Maraga stated.