News

Bonnie Kamau Hits Record Sh424.6M SportPesa Jackpot After 10 Years of Trying

By

Published

Bonnie Kamau Hits Historic KSh 424M SportPesa Win
Bonnie Kamau Hits Historic KSh 424M SportPesa Win

After a decade of persistent betting, accountant and matatu industry manager Bonnie Kamau has made history, clinching the largest-ever SportPesa Mega Jackpot, a staggering KSh 424.6 million (approximately USD 3.2 million).

The monumental win, announced on August 3, 2025, ended a six-year drought for the Mega Jackpot and set a new benchmark in Kenya’s betting history. Kamau, a father of three from Nakuru County, correctly predicted all 17 match outcomes with a stake of just KSh 500.

Despite the life-changing sum, Kamau says he remained calm when the news came in. “I can’t say I come from a poor family; God has blessed us. This win will help me uplift my family, but I will keep betting. It’s something I enjoy,” he said.

It took him over an hour and a half before telling anyone, first calling his wife and asking her about her dream car without revealing the magnitude of his win.

Currently a manager at Nuclear Investments’ Ol Kalou branch, where he handles accounting, banking, and ticketing, Kamau plans to take a holiday before deciding on his next career move. One immediate priority is solving a long-standing family problem: “My family has a water shortage. I will dig for them a borehole,” he affirmed.

Kamau’s journey to this record win was built on consistency and strategy. “I have been playing SportPesa Mega Jackpot for seven years without winning anything, but I didn’t lose hope. I make sure I bet every weekend so as not to lose momentum,” he revealed, adding that he typically budgets KSh 100 to KSh 300 weekly. For his winning bet, he placed two, with the first yielding the perfect score.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri congratulated Kamau, calling it a historic moment for the company. “This is our first Mega Jackpot winner since 2018. My advice is take your time, go on vacation, and plan your spending wisely,” Karauri said, noting that Kamau will take home the full amount after the government scrapped taxes on betting winnings.

SportPesa Mega Jackpot payouts have produced notable millionaires, including Samuel Abisai (KSh 221.3M, 2017), Gordon Ogada (KSh 230.7M, 2018), and Cosmas Korir (KSh 208.7M, 2018).

For Kamau, who once won KSh 171,000 from the platform, this moment is proof that persistence pays. “This is my biggest win yet – but not my last,” he said with a smile.

