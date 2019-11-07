Bonny Khalwale Chased out Kibera Laini Saba Ward where he Went to Represent Mariga [VIDEO]

Drama ensued in Kibera Laini Saba Ward as former Kakamega Senator, Bonny Khalwale was on Tuesday ousted out of Laini Saba ward where he went to represent Jubilee party candidate, McDonald Mariga.

In a video making rounds in social media, the former senator is seen walking frantically as unruly youths followed him closely throwing and hurling insult to the politician.

Read also: Security Beefed up as Kibera by-election Kicks off

The former Kakamega senator was in the company of his bodyguards and fellow politicians, however, some locals could be seen defending him from the assaults.

Khalwale has been very vocal in selling Mariga`s bid to supersede the Late Ken Okoth.

Hon.Bonny Khalwale Attacked In Laini Saba Ward,Kibra after he showed up at YMCA polling station.

He was Representing Jubilee aspirant Mariga. #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/XjO4IwxU3Y — BARR PRINCE (@McBarr_Prince) November 7, 2019