Boyd Were Wins Kasipul Parliamentary Seat

The by-election was necessitated by the tragic assassination of former Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, who was shot on April 30, 2025, in Nairobi. Boyd, his son, stepped into the political arena to continue his father’s legacy, winning the ODM ticket in September party primaries.

Speaking moments after his victory, Boyd expressed gratitude to Kasipul residents. “I am profoundly grateful to the residents of Kasipul for placing their trust in my vision, believing in my Development Agenda, and granting me the privilege to serve as your Member of Parliament,” he said. “Under my leadership, the ODM party will remain steadfast in Kasipul, built on unity, respect for one another, and a shared commitment to progress.”



The campaign period and polling day were marked by tension and sporadic violence. Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, serving as ODM’s chief agent, was injured in a confrontation at Agoro Sare Primary School polling station, and a bodyguard’s firearm was reportedly stolen. Boyd condemned the attack, calling on authorities to ensure accountability and safeguard the electoral process.

A total of ten candidates contested the seat across 142 polling stations in five wards: Central Kasipul, West Kamagak, South Kasipul, West Kasipul, and East Kamagak. Despite the incidents, IEBC reported that polling and counting proceeded largely without disruption.

Boyd Were now faces the task of uniting a constituency reeling from his father’s murder while translating his electoral mandate into tangible development for the people of Kasipul.

Observers also noted that his victory cements ODM’s dominance in the Nyanza region, historically a stronghold of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.