COVID-19: Brazil Death Toll Passes 100, 000

(KDRTV)-Brazil has authenticated more 100, 000 coronavirus deaths as the infections show no sign of easing; according to a statistic by Johns Hopkin University, by the time this post was published, the country has registered 100, 543 fatalities

KDRTV also established that Brazil has reported more than 3 millions positive cases of COVID-19

The outbreak is yet to flatten but already shops and restaurants in the country have been reopened

President Jair Bolsonaro has despised the effects of the pandemic and has refuted measures imposed by the state governors to curb the virus

The president despised the presence of the virus from the beginning but he later got infected and survived.

Currently, the president is fighting the restrictions imposed by state governors to battle COVID-19; he has severally joined crowds of supporters some times without face mask.

Experts handling the virus in Brazil have complained about lack of coordinated response for Bolsonaro government as the local authorities are now working to reopen the economy, something that’s likely to fuel the infections

Brazil now has the second caseload after the US and Brazil`s health ministry reported that Brazil has 3, 012, 412 positive cases of COVID-19.

However, there are fears by experts that the country is likely to have higher figures due to lack of testing kits

“We should be living in despair, because this is a tragedy like a world war. But Brazil is under collective anaesthesia,” Dr José Davi Urbaez, a senior member of the Infectious Diseases Society, told Reuters news agency. “The government’s message today is: ‘Catch your coronavirus and if it’s serious, there is intensive care.’ That sums up our policy today.”

KDRTV understands that a non-governmental group Rio de Paz erected crosses and released 1000 red balloons into the sky at Copacabana beach.