Breaking House Minority leader in Congress condemns Trump’s inappropriate behavior and conduct

KDRTV News Washington DC -House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries unleashes holy hell on Donald Trump over his shocking attempt to blame the tragic Washington, D.C. plane crash on “diversity.”

This scandal is rapidly spinning out of control… “It’s a very irresponsible statement that was made by the president,” Jeffries said at a press conference. “Bodies are still being pulled from the Potomac, children were killed, future ice skating Olympians were killed, future leaders in Wichita, Kansas, and beyond were killed as a result of this tragedy.”

“We don’t need misdirection and we don’t need misinformation coming from the highest office in the land. We need integrity, we need decency, we need leadership,” he continued.

“There is not a scintilla of evidence that exists to suggest that women and people of color are to blame for the tragedy that took place. And it was shameful,” added. There is of course zero truth to Trump’s claims but these lies serve two purposes for him— First, they excite his racist base who think that women and people of color are inherently inferior and unqualified for important jobs.

Second, by blaming DEI and diversity Trump distracts from the fact that at the time of the crash the United States had no Federal Aviation Administration leader. The previous holder of that position, Michael Whitaker, was forced out by Elon Musk for daring to enforce regulations on SpaceX. Unfortunately, this is going to be the Trump administration’s playbook for the next four years.

They're going to gut our government, slash staff, and run things incompetently. Then, when disaster inevitably ensues they're going to blame diversity and DEI. Women and minorities will be scapegoated to cover up Trump's inability to lead. We cannot allow these lies to stick.