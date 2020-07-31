BREAKING! KMPDU Boss Chibanzi Mwachonda Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has contracted coronavirus

In a statement seen by KDRTV from the Union, Dr. Mwachonda declared that he tested positive for the novel virus while dispensing his official duties

“I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation. My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said.

According to the boss, coronavirus is comprehensive and all Kenyans are at risk but should not discriminate affected people

At the same time, he said that the high recovery numbers are giving hopes that Kenya will win the battle against coronavirus

The medic warned Kenyans that they should adhere to the Ministry of Health prevention measures; wearing face masks, washings, avoiding social distance and walking away from the additional movement to reduce the spread of coronavirus

At the same time, he asked the government to support frontline workers by providing PPE`s as well as welfare packages on work injury benefits and comprehensive medical treatment.

