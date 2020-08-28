BREAKING! Lightning Kills 10 Children In North-West Uganda

KDRTV has verified reports that 10 children have lost their lives after lightning struck and killed them in Uganda`s North-western city of Arua

Reports establish that the region has been experiencing heavy downpour coupled with thunder and lightning

Heavy rainfall on Thursday invigorated the minors to take fugitive under near-by grass-thatched structure after they suspended their football game

The construction was struck by lightning killing nine children aged between 13 and 15 died on the spot and another died on the way to a health facility

Fortunately, the survivors are undergoing treatment at the regional hospital

According to Ugandan authorities noted that that was the worst accident of in the history of Uganda since 2011

Before then, 18 children were killed at a school in the mid-western region. That year, Uganda recorded 28 deaths from lightning strikes in a single week.

The incident has surfaced barely two days before President Yoweri Museveni declared Sartuday a national prayer day for COVID-19

According to the head of the state, he was inspired by a Ugandan citizen who had a vision from God.

“God had told him in a vision that I should organise national prayers, scientifically organised, for God to deliver us from Covid-19… I declare 29 August 2020, a day of national prayers and a public holiday. Stay in your houses or compounds and pray,”said Presiednt Museveni.

Uganda coronavirus caseload is 2, 679 and 28 fatalities

Ugandan administration had imposed stringent measures to halt the spread of the virus when the first case was reported in the country in March this year.

