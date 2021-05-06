Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Breaking! MPs Pass BBI Bill

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

unnamed

The National Assembly on Thursday, May 6, passed the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 after MPs extensively debated it.

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi announced that 235 voted YES, 83 NO, and two abstained. The total number of votes cast was 320.

In a rather unexpected twist, DP William Ruto’s close ally Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri surprised many by saying he voted yes.

“I Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, MP Bahati, I vote YES,” he said after the cast.

READ ALSO: Billionaire In President Samia’s Delegation Accuses Uhuru Of Frustrating Tanzanian Investors

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as expected voted a NO saying that he was voting out conmanship and deception and also taking a dig at Ngunjiri.

The Senate is expected to be the next battleground since the law states that the bill should be passed by both houses before being submitted to the IEBC which will be tasked with organizing a referendum where Kenyans can vote Yes or No.

If Kenyans vote Yes, the constitution will then have been amended.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021