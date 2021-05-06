Breaking! MPs Pass BBI Bill

The National Assembly on Thursday, May 6, passed the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 after MPs extensively debated it.

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi announced that 235 voted YES, 83 NO, and two abstained. The total number of votes cast was 320.

In a rather unexpected twist, DP William Ruto’s close ally Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri surprised many by saying he voted yes.

“I Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, MP Bahati, I vote YES,” he said after the cast.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as expected voted a NO saying that he was voting out conmanship and deception and also taking a dig at Ngunjiri.

The Senate is expected to be the next battleground since the law states that the bill should be passed by both houses before being submitted to the IEBC which will be tasked with organizing a referendum where Kenyans can vote Yes or No.

If Kenyans vote Yes, the constitution will then have been amended.

