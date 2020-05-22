Breaking News: A Chief’s letter brings Corona Virus to Siaya County

KDRTV News-A woman’s body who died of Covid-19 Virus at the Kenyatta Hospital , was transported from Nairobi to Siaya County for burial after a clearance from a Chief in Kibra.

Traditional Cultural practices are now being blamed for the spread of the Corona Virus because people mingle with their relatives especially in funerals and homes of the deceased raising a lot of concerns on combating and fighting the infection across the Country.

The mourners 12 in number from Nairobi, got a clearance letter from their Area Chief in Kibra ,Nairobi County and a boarded a Bus to Siaya County to bury their kin a Mrs. Rose Odhiambo to befit her a decent cultural burial in her home.

The action has now turned out deadly because out of the 12 Mourners 7 have tested positive to the Covid-19 Virus while it’s not known how many people they mingled with from Nairobi to Siaya County.

The 12 mourners who were not allowed to mingle with the locals were later quarantined at the Siaya Medical Training College but some escaped from the institution and are yet to be traced.

The body was hurriedly buried by local Health Officials in a record 10 minutes attended by the 12 mourners who accompanied it from Nairobi while the locals gazed from a distance because they were not allowed to come closer to the casket or shake hands with their relatives who came from Nairobi.

The Local Provincial Administration claimed that the body was handled properly with the guidelines from the County health officials who disinfected it before it was buried.

Siaya County is now turning out to be an epicenter of the virus in the Western Kenya Region with more than 7 cases being reported and expected to rise due to many people being exposed to the virus.

On his weekly speech the Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr .Mutahi Kagwe wondered how a Chief could authorize the movement of people from Nairobi to the rural area without authorization from the Public Health Officials based on the underlying conditions.

