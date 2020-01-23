Breaking News: Deputy President William Ruto barred from visiting State House!

The Deputy President Dr. William Ruto is a man under siege after the President and his Lieutenants have openly declared a political war against his 2022 bid to capture the Presidency.

In a move which has caught so many people by surprise and sent many Kenyan tongues waging and not knowing the next step the President and his inner circle are going to take against his Deputy President.

From a very reliable state House Operative who intimated to KDRTV News desk but wants to remain anonymous, has claimed that William Ruto is no longer welcome to State House and it has become an uphill task for him to get an appointment with the President whom he also claimed is not picking the Deputy President’s phone calls nor returning texts messages sent to him.

A very vocal member of Parliament from Rift Valley and two Governors from the North Rift region have voiced their concerns about how the Deputy President is being casually treated by the Kenyan Security apparatus and wondering why he can’t access state house because he is Kenya’s number 2 in command.

The Cabinet Secretary of Interior Ministry, Dr. Fred Matiangi and his Permanent Secretary, Dr.Karanja Kibicho, have faced a barrage of accusations from a group calling itself Tanga Tanga who are accusing the duo as the men shielding the President from his Deputy basing on the unfortunate actions and events which led to the Deputy President being ejected from his Official Resident in Mombasa where he was apparently planning to meet the President the following day but a very unfortunate event occurred before the plans were concluded.

The Deputy President was forced to cut short his planned stay because his clothes, shoes and personal belongings were tossed and thrown away from the official Residence which made his his orderlies and aides to frantically search for an alternative accommodation and eventually forcing Dr.William Ruto to leave the Coastal town in haste.

The Tanga Tanga wing of Jubilee Party faction, are leveling serious accusations against the Interior Ministry claiming that they are the roadblock barring the meetings between President Kenyatta and his Deputy an accusation Dr. Matiangi has rubbished as rudderless and pedestrian in nature which can’t stand the test of time.

Both the Upper and lower House Majority leaders Hon. Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen, whose role is to coordinate government functions are also a very frustrated lot with the State House operatives and the Office of the President officials whom they are accusing of frustrating their efforts to bring to the table President Kenyatta and William Ruto to iron out teething issues in the Jubilee party which is threatening to tear apart the party which the duo built from the bottom up.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen to leave the Presidency with a united Nation and has shunned Ruto’s ambition for Presidency and now it’s playing in the open ,it’s no longer a secret but a reality to many Kenyans who are closely watching the Political developments happening in our Country and wondering what went awry with their 10+10 arrangements where Kenyatta was to be a President for 10 years followed by Ruto’s 10.

This plan was hatched in 2013 before the General elections and was repeated in the 2017 campaigns where President Uhuru and William Ruto assured their supporters of working together for a minimum of 20 years, an MOU insiders in the Jubilee Party faction Tanga Tanga claim is still in force and expect President Kenyatta to honor and declare or endorse his support to Ruto’s 2022 bid in Public a thing the President is said to have blatantly rejected and doesn’t want to hear none of it.

