BREAKING: Sarah Wairimu Cohen To Be Freed On 4M Cash Bond

Tob Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu, has been granted Sh4 million bond and two sureties, with the alternative of Sh2 million bail.

However, before she pays bond or bail, she has to provide testimonials from her parents and those who will host her before she is released.

Justice Stella Mutuku on Friday ordered that Wairimu should not contact Cohen’s two siblings.Wairimu was also ordered not go near the business Tob Ltd. She was also told to provide testimonials telling the court how she will support herself. The prosecution said it is dissatisfied with the ruling and will appeal. Mutuku said bail is a constitutional right, unless there are compelling reasons to detain a suspect.

READ ALSO:Sarah Cohen Lawyer Accuses DCI Of Leaking Information Regarding President Uhuru’s Cousin In The Case

“I have considered the compelling reasons,” Mutuku said. The court was told that the DCI is holding the accused person’s passport and no evidence has been adduced to show she has another one.

BREAKING NEWS: Sarah Cohen released on bail. Conditions include:

1. Not to access her matrimonial home without court permission.

2. Not to contact her staff.

3. Not to access the business premises jointly owned with Tob.#tobcohen — Dennis Busolo (@dennisbusolo) October 11, 2019

“I find that the prosecution has not proved that she will flee from jurisdiction,” Mutuku said. In the issue of fixed abode, Mutuku said it is clear the home is being guarded by police but the accused, being without a home is not her making.

Mutuku said Wairimu has provided an alternative place of residence where she will stay. On interference of witnesses, Mutuku said the defence does not have a list of witnesses so they can’t interfere.

READ ALSO:Suspect In Tob Cohen Murder Sued By Wife

The widow of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen last week pleaded not guilty to murder charge. Ms Kamotho was formally charged on Thursday at the Milimani courts in Nairobi. The plea came after the court allowed Philip Murgor to represent her saying there was no conflict of interest.

Justice Stella Mutuku said Murgor’s resignation as a state prosecutor in March was enough because no one can be forced to remain in office against their will.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases