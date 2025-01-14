Bring it on- CS Muturi Dares Ruto’s Allies To Impeach Him

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has laughed off impeachment threats against him after he slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over the recent abductions witnessed in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 14 after he recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station over the abduction of his son Leslie Muturi on June 22, 2024, the Public Service CS said he will not be intimidated by statements from “inexperienced politicians”.

“I will just say bring it on. At my age, I’m not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians. I think they’re not worthy my response. So if anybody thinks that I don’t know what I was doing, they’re up for a rude shock,” said Muturi.

In response to a question about why he did not raise the matter in his cabinet, Muturi said the Cabinet does not operate ad-hoc, and there must be a cabinet memorandum in which the issue of either general insecurity or kidnappings is discussed.

“That has not been presented before Cabinet. And even if it were to come, it would come through the relevant Cabinet Secretary,” he stated.

His remarks come after National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro slammed the Public Service CS for faulting the government in public instead of raising the issues in the Cabinet.

Osoro asked CS Muturi to apologize and resign or he would face impeachment in the National Assembly.

Muturi in a statement to the police on Tuesday alleged that his son was abducted by officers from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

He noted that it took the intervention of President William Ruto for his son to be released by the intelligence officers.

“Standing outside the pavilion, I heard the President ask Haji if he was holding my son, Noordin confirmed, that indeed he was holding my son and the President instructed him to release Leslie immediately. Noordin responded that Leslie would be released within an hour,” said Muturi.

