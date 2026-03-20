Britam Group Chairman Kuria Muchiru Passes Away After Short Illness

The corporate world in Kenya is in mourning following the death of Kuria Muchiru, the Chairman of Britam Holdings PLC, who passed away on March 19, 2026, after a short illness.

In an official statement, Britam confirmed the news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a leader widely credited for guiding the company through a critical period.

“The Board of Directors and Management of Britam Holdings PLC is saddened to announce the passing away of our Group Board Chairman, Mr Kuria Muchiru, who passed away on 19th March 2026, after a short illness,” the statement read.

Muchiru joined Britam in August 2021 as a Non-Executive Director before rising to the position of Board Chairman in December the same year. During his tenure, he was instrumental in strengthening governance structures, restoring stakeholder confidence, and steering the company’s transformation agenda.

“During his tenure, he provided steady, visionary leadership, strengthening governance, restoring stakeholder confidence, and positioning Britam for sustained growth,” the company noted.

Britam operates across seven African countries, offering services such as insurance, asset management, retirement planning, and property investment. Under Muchiru’s leadership, the company consolidated its position as a key player in the region’s financial services sector.

Beyond his professional achievements, Muchiru was remembered as a leader defined by integrity, wisdom, and humility. “On behalf of the entire Britam family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” the company added.

Tributes have since poured in from across the country, with leaders and colleagues describing him as a visionary whose influence extended far beyond the boardroom. Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described him as a leader whose legacy will be cherished for years to come, while many praised his calm demeanor and ability to provide clarity in complex situations.

Muchiru was an alumnus of the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics. He later qualified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K).

He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1983, where he worked for 35 years, rising to senior advisory roles and advising corporations, government institutions, and boards.

After leaving PwC, he transitioned into boardroom leadership, serving as Chairman of Kenya Wine Agencies Limited and holding multiple non-executive roles across various sectors.

His passing marks the end of a distinguished career spanning over four decades, leaving behind a legacy of disciplined leadership, strategic insight, and a lasting impact on Kenya’s corporate landscape.