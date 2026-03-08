Britam Introduces ‘Bima ya Mwananchi’ Health Cover From Ksh4,600 a Year to Expand Affordable Healthcare Access

Rising healthcare costs continue to strain many Kenyan households, with a single hospital admission sometimes exceeding Ksh150,000.

To help ease this burden, Britam Holdings Plc has introduced Bima ya Mwananchi (BYM), an affordable medical insurance cover starting from Ksh4,600 annually, equivalent to about Ksh383 per month.

The insurance plan is designed to offer accessible and reliable healthcare protection for individuals and families who may not afford conventional medical covers.

According to Britam, the product provides essential inpatient care and optional outpatient services, helping families manage unexpected medical expenses.

“Understanding the healthcare challenges faced by the common mwananchi, Britam Connect is driving inclusive insurance by expanding access to affordable and flexible solutions for underserved communities across Africa,” the company states in its product brochure.

Under the entry-level plan, policyholders receive a shared family inpatient cover of up to Ksh75,000 per year, which caters for hospitalisation expenses such as drugs, surgical procedures, theatre charges, intensive care unit (ICU) services, and doctors’ professional fees.

The cover also includes support for chronic and pre-existing conditions up to Ksh37,500, although a waiting period applies. Maternity benefits are also available, providing Ksh20,000 for normal delivery and up to Ksh45,000 for caesarean section.

Additional benefits include Ksh15,000 ambulance evacuation following accidents, Ksh20,000 radiology services, and psychiatric care coverage within the chronic illness limit. The policy further provides Ksh40,000 last expense cover, external appliance support of up to Ksh20,000, and a Ksh5,000 cancer cash benefit.

Britam offers five coverage tiers, allowing families to choose plans that best match their financial capacity and healthcare needs. Additional dependants beyond the first four can also be included at an extra cost depending on the selected package.

For families seeking broader healthcare protection, the insurer provides optional outpatient cover with benefits ranging from Ksh30,000 to Ksh75,000 annually.

These plans include dental and optical services, radiology tests, chronic disease management, family planning, immunisation under the Kenya Expanded Programme on Immunisation (KEPI), and annual medical check-ups.

A Ksh300 co-payment applies for outpatient visits.

The policy is open to Kenyan residents aged 18 to 65, with annual renewal available until the age of 70. Children from 38 weeks old up to 18 years can be included under family coverage, while those aged 18 to 24 may qualify if they are still students.

However, the cover excludes expenses arising from illegal acts, cosmetic procedures, infertility treatment, nutritional supplements, dental braces, hearing aids, and contact lenses, among other non-essential services.

Britam has also simplified the enrolment process by enabling customers to apply directly through WhatsApp by saving and messaging 0705 100 100, where they can register, select a preferred coverage option, and complete premium payments through M-Pesa.

With healthcare affordability remaining a major concern across the country, the insurer says the new product aims to bridge the gap in medical coverage and ensure more Kenyan families can access dependable healthcare when they need it most.