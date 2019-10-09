Broken Office Equipment, Kicks, Blows And Teargas As Elachi’s Opponents Storm Her Office To Throw Her Out

Just when she thought she had made a return to the county assembly, embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi has come face to face with a second wave of violence, after MCAs opposed to her return stormed her office to eject her.

Elachi was escorted to the office by an estimated 20 ODM ward representatives at 7am.

“The leadership has manipulated the county assembly, the governor, it’s abuse against women….Leo sitoki ata Kama ni wiki tutaona mwenye atatoka hapa,” she said. Anti-riot police were spotted arriving outside City Hall moments after she stepped in. Elachi has been out of office for over a year.

“If anything happens to me, just know it’s the Majority leader Hassan Guyo,” a furious Elachi retorted.A section of Jubilee-affiliated Members of the County Assembly opposed to the return of the embattled speaker tried to forcefully evict her from office.

CHAOS ROCKS City Hall as MCAs opposed to the return of embattled House Speaker Beatrice Elachi try to forcefully evict her; teargas lobbed. pic.twitter.com/v0D8gR2Ycw — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) October 9, 2019

The legislators accused her of bias and imposing herself on them.“You have been rejected by Dagoretti north constituents, we rejected you and you are trying to get a back through the backdoor,” Majority leader Abdi Guyo shouted.In the confrontation that was broadcast live on TV, glasses were shattered, table broken and chairs scattered across the room.

Elachi said she had returned to restore sanity in the assembly, tame the ballooning travel expenses and rid it off the intimidation against women. “I have been the speaker all along and I have come back to bring sanity in the assembly,” she told journalists in her office.Elachi was impeached on September 16, 2018 by some 103 MCAs in a motion filed by Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu.

The levels of destruction that has happened inside the Speakers office will cost millions to repair. Majority Leader must be heard responsibly. That thug called Guyo need to be deported back to Somalia pic.twitter.com/n4l8ZBGbCE — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) October 9, 2019

They said she had caused ‘great embarrassment’ to the county assembly. A section of the MCAs had accused her of undermining its authority, conflict of interest and abuse of office. But there were no dates of when she committed the offences, witnesses or documents supporting the claims.

On Wednesday, she blamed Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo for her woes and vowed to fight her ouster. She warned that she would move “all the way up to the Supreme Court if necessary.”

The Speaker further argued that if indeed a special sitting was convened to discuss her impeachment, then it was unfair that she was not accorded a chance to defend herself as required by law. A defiant Elachi further announced that MCAs will no longer be allowed to travel without the signature of the Speaker.

According to her, each member must sit in three committees as per the law and one sessional committee.

