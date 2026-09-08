Brothers’ Fight Ends in Tragedy as Suspect Arrested in Trans Nzoia

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of his brother, which occurred on August 5, 2026, at Mbai Farm Village in Kiminini Sub-County.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 8, DCI said the incident occurred following a family dispute between two brothers.

According to the DCI, Nelson Wanundu, 35, allegedly got into a physical confrontation with his brother, Isaack Walumoli, following a disagreement.

“A bitter confrontation between two brothers has ended in tragedy in Trans Nzoia, with detectives arresting a suspect in connection with the death of his 35-year-old brother.

“It all unfolded on August 5, 2026, at Mbai Farm Village in Kiminini Sub-County, when Nelson Wanundu allegedly got into a physical confrontation with his brother, Isaack Walumoli, following a disagreement,” DCI said.

Wanundu was rushed to Brown’s Hospital in Kiminini the following morning for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later moved to the Kiminini Cottage Mission Hospital Mortuary, where it remains pending an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Following the incident, Walumoli allegedly went into hiding, prompting detectives from the DCI Kiminini to launch an intelligence-led operation to trace his whereabouts.

“But as the grim reality sank in, Walumoli was nowhere to be found. He remained at large, prompting detectives based at DCI Kiminini to mount an intelligence-led operation to trace his whereabouts,” DCI said.

Acting on intelligence, the DCI detectives tracked him to Kitale Town, where they arrested him.

He was subsequently escorted to Kiminini Police Station, where he remains in custody as detectives process the case ahead of his arraignment.

“The DCI remains committed to conducting through investigation and ensuring that justice is served,” the statement added.