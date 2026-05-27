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Bunge la Wananchi Member Arrested Over Remarks on President Ruto

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Bunge la Mwananchi member in connection with making inflammatory public utterances against President William Ruto that have gone viral across social media platforms.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, DCI termed the remarks by the 33-year-old Evans Kawala, popularly known as Kidero Jasuba, as incisive and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability.

According to the DCI, the Operations Support Unit (OSU) detectives arrested Kawala at Shujaa Mall area in Kayole in Nairobi, during an operation.

‘The suspect, 33-year-old Evans Onyango Kawala, aka Kidero Jasuba, was apprehended at the Shujaa Mall area in Kayole, following a well-coordinated operation by detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU),” DCI stated.

The investigative agency noted that Kawala is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in a court of law.

Further, DCI cautioned members of the public against making remarks that are incivisive and undermine peace and national unity.

“The DCI cautions the public against making public utterances or disseminating content that incites violence, spreads hatred, or undermines peace and national unity. Such acts amount to serious offences, and those found culpable will face firm legal action in accordance with the law,” DCI added.

This comes after Siaya Governor James Orengo alleged that Kawala was abducted on Tuesday evening by the state operatives.

Governor Orengo accused the government of being weak and oppressive by allegedly abducting a man who had criticised the regime.

“Tonight, the Ruto administration resorted to desperate measures by abducting Evans ‘Kidero Jasuba’ Kawala, a vocal champion of the Jacaranda Bunge La Mwananchi, simply for speaking truth to power,” Orengo claimed.

He added, “Oppression only signals a government’s weakness. You can abduct a critic, but you cannot chain the spirit of defiance.”

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