Bungoma Health Officer Assassinated at His Front Gate

Residents of Bungoma County are mourning the brutal killing of a public health officer who was attacked by unknown assailants outside his home in the Forest View area along the Musikoma-Bumula Road.

The victim, identified as Pascal Wakafura, was reportedly murdered on the evening of Monday, May 11, moments after arriving at his residence.

According to preliminary reports, Wakafura’s vehicle, a Toyota sedan registration number JCH 559S, was found parked with the engine still running while the gate to his compound remained open, suggesting the attackers struck immediately after he entered the premises.

Neighbours narrated that they heard a commotion and recognised Wakafura’s voice calling out for help before discovering his blood-soaked body lying near the edge of the compound.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and launched investigations into the killing. No arrests had been made by Tuesday evening.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among residents and local leaders, who are now demanding urgent action over what they describe as worsening insecurity in Bungoma County.

John Makali strongly condemned the murder, describing it as heartbreaking and deeply disturbing.

“The death of Pascal Wakafura, a public health officer from Bungoma, is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. Like any hard-working Kenyan, he was simply returning home after a long day, only to be attacked and killed by armed robbers who remain at large,” Makali said.

The lawmaker further raised concern over a series of violent incidents reported in the area over the last three months, including killings linked to entertainment joints and areas around the Munyali railway line.

Makali called on Kipchumba Murkomen and security agencies to strengthen night patrols, deploy more patrol vehicles, and reinforce the Nyumba Kumi initiative to help curb the growing insecurity.

“I strongly condemn these criminal acts and call upon the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to urgently strengthen security measures. Those responsible for Pascal’s death must face justice,” he added.

The killing has also reignited concerns over the safety of public officers working in sensitive enforcement roles. Public health officers are often tasked with inspecting businesses, enforcing sanitation regulations, and shutting down illegal operations, duties that sometimes place them at risk.

Residents and civil society groups in Bungoma have urged detectives to fast-track investigations and ensure those behind the murder are brought to justice.

As investigations continue, family members, colleagues, and residents are left grieving the loss of a public servant whose life was cut short in a violent and tragic attack.