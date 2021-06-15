Burundi Reopens Borders With Tanzania, Cancels Mandatory Quarantine

KDRTV NEWS: Burundi has announced on Monday that it will open a border with Tanzania which was closed due to the Covid outbreak.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye will reopen the Kobero-Kabanga and Mugina borders.

Jean Baptiste Nzorironkankuze, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Health said:

“Quarantine for all travellers, and all mandatory quarantines countrywide now have been suspended but the travellers are expected to self-quarantine at their homes or a hotel of their choice for 24 hours waiting test results through their e-mails.”

He added:

“The border of Kobero and Mugina is now open for travellers and they will have to test for Covid-19 as well before continuing their travels,” he added

KDRTV understands that Kobero is the busiest border for Burundi used by many traders to import and export goods to and from Tanzania`s Dar es Salam port.

Burundi closed its maritime and land borders after Tanzania registered the highest number of coronavirus infections in 48 hours on January 11, 2021.

Burundi will also cancel all mandatory quarantines for Tanzanians arriving in Burundi.

The announcement by Burundi has come a day after Tanzania bowed to UN and lenders` pressure to release Covid data.

Burundi then announced stringent measures to curb the pandemic.

Burundi had recently reopened its borders with DR Congo in Gatumba.

This is despite the fact that DR Congo`s flights were recently blacklisted by the United Arab Emirates (EAU) due to a spike in Covid cases.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, Burundi has recorded a cumulative of 5026 positive cases of coronavirus after 339, 919 have been tested.

The number of people who have recovered now stands at 4903.