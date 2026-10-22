Bus Driver Charged Over Deaths of Two TUM Students in Kisumu Crash

A bus driver has been charged with causing the deaths of two Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students and injuring 10 other passengers in a road accident along the Ahero–Awasi Highway in Kisumu County.

Jotham Murumba Wanjala appeared before Nyando Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Evelyn Makungu Onzere on Thursday, October 22, where he denied all 12 charges brought against him over the August 7, 2026, crash.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) charged Wanjala with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to Section 46 of the Traffic Act, over the deaths of Evance Odiwour Otieno and Rooney Owek Gakumba.

He also faces 10 counts of driving without due care and attention under Section 49(1) of the Traffic Act, relating to injuries sustained by 10 passengers in the accident.

According to the prosecution, Wanjala drove the bus at a speed and in a manner that endangered the public before losing control of the vehicle, which veered off the road.

The crash occurred in the Boya area of Nyando Sub-County as students travelled from Mombasa to attend the burial of former TUM students’ leader Elvis “Beast” Otieno.

In a statement following the accident, TUM Vice Chancellor Prof Laila U. Abubakar said the students had arrived safely in Kisumu and received Otieno’s body after it was flown from Mombasa.

However, the final bus carrying mourners overturned as the convoy approached the burial venue near Ahero. The university said the driver attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle before losing control.

“Tragically, while approaching Ahero, the last bus carrying mourners was involved in a road accident after the driver attempted to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming over-speeding saloon car,” read the statement.

Prof Abubakar confirmed that two male students died in the crash, while 29 students sustained injuries and received treatment at Lisa Hospital in Ahero and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Wanjala was released on a bond of KSh500,000, with no alternative cash bail option granted by the court.

The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2026, for further directions.

The charges remain allegations, and Wanjala is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.