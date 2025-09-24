Busia Land Registrar Arrested Over KSh10,000 Bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested the Busia Land Registrar, Collins Aiela Liyayi, for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of KSh10,000 to release a title deed.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 24, EACC indicated that Liyayi withheld the title pending payment of the bribe as “release fees.”

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in an operation mounted by the Commission following investigations into multiple complaints from Busia residents.

Liyali is accused of routinely withholding processed title deeds and demanding bribes before releasing them to the rightful owners.

“He was arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission following investigations into multiple complaints from Busia residents that the Land Registrar has made it a routine to withhold titles processed for members of the public seeking services at the Lands Registry, after which he demands bribes in order to release them,” EACC stated.

The suspect was escorted to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma, where he was processed and later booked at Bungoma Police Station pending further processing.

EACC said the operation is part of its ongoing crackdown on bribery in public service delivery, aimed at ensuring citizens have access to efficient and corruption-free services.

The anti-graft body added that it will continue to scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance in key public institutions prone to corruption.

This comes weeks after EACC officers arrested three Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employees in connection with bribery.

The three suspects, Jeremiah Onchuru Omwenga, Jeremiah Omondi Masiwa, and John Mutuku Mutua, were accused of demanding money from clients as inducements to provide electricity-related services.

