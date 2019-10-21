Business Rivalry Taken A Notch Higher As Mathai Supermarkets Get Razed Down In Murang’a and Ruiru

They said the fire spread quickly since there was slow response from the county fire department.

“Only one vehicle arrived to put out the fire and this contributed to it spreading fast,” a witness said.

About 30 minutes after the inferno started, power supply in Murang’a town and its environs was cut off. Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said investigations to establish the cause of the fire have been launched.

“We have begun investigations to establish what led to the inferno,” he said.

Huge fire at Mathai Supermarket in Muranga last night. No casualties, however, the fire consumed the entire building. County response team, Kenya Red Cross, well-wishers and the police succeeded to contain the situation before spreading to nearby properties. pic.twitter.com/WJ0aPQ2Eey — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) October 21, 2019

Property worth millions of shillings was on Monday morning destroyed after fire razed down Mathai Supermarket in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

While confirming the incident, Ruiru DCIO Cyrus Ombati said the fire began at around 2:30am.The cause of the fire could not be immediately established.Majority of the goods in the supermarket were reduced to ashes as efforts to put out the fire were hampered by water shortage in Ruiru.The residents had to wait for fire engines from Thika, Kiambu and Nairobi.

A number of people now attribute the two fires to business rivalry saying the supermarket was beginning to edge out key of its competitors from the market because of its friendly rates. They say, it is out of the high number of clients that the supermarket was making huge margins of profits and was already spreading its wings across the Mt Kenya region, starting with the counties of Kiambu and Muranga.