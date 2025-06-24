Cabinet Approves Dualling Of Nairobi Northern Bypass

The Cabinet has approved the dualing of 20.2 km Nairobi Northern Bypass road.

According to a dispatch from State House, the dualing of the road is aimed at easing traffic and expanding the road’s capacity to handle large traffic volumes.

“The Cabinet also approved the proposed dualling of the 20.2km Nairobi Northern Bypass, a key infrastructure upgrade aimed at easing traffic congestion and expanding the road’s capacity to handle growing traffic volumes,” the communique reads in part.

According to the Cabinet, the project will convert the current single carriageway into a dual carriageway and include the construction of eight interchanges, overpasses, and underpasses.

The project will also develop nonmotorised transport facilities, including walkways and cycle paths, improved drainage systems, and enhancements to adjacent roads.

Stretching from Ruaka in Kiambu to Ruiru, connecting with both the Western and Eastern bypasses, the Northern Bypass remains Nairobi’s only bypass that is still a single carriageway.

The Northern Bypass experiences heavy congestion during peak hours, leading to travel delays, higher transport costs, increased pollution, and reduced productivity.

“The upgrade is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and boost access to economic hubs, industrial zones, and essential services in Nairobi and Kiambu counties,” the Cabinet stated.

At the same time, the Cabinet gave the green light to implement the Nairobi Railway City Central Station and Public Realm Project, a transformative infrastructure development designed to decongest Nairobi and revitalise the Central Business District.

The flagship project, seen as a critical step in attracting private investment to the Railway City, will modernise the outdated Central Station into a state-of-the-art, multi-modal transport hub.

With projected passenger demand rising to 400,000 daily by 2030 and 600,000 by 2045, the new station will feature nine platforms and improved access bridges, allowing for the efficient evacuation of up to 30,000 people per hour.