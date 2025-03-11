Cabinet Approves Dualling of Rironi-Mau Summit Road

The Cabinet has approved the dualling of the 175-kilometre Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

In a dispatch from State House, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Transport to finalize the framework of dualling the road.

The construction of the highway is set to begin in June 2025 and is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The project will upgrade the existing two-way single-carriageway into a four-lane dual-carriageway, significantly improving traffic flow.

“Cabinet directed the finalization of the construction framework and the groundbreaking of the 170km four-lane Rironi-Mau Summit Road by June 1, 2025. The project will upgrade the road from a two-way single-carriageway to a four-lane dual-carriageway, significantly improving traffic flow,” the statement read in part.

This road development is expected to ease transport and travel from Nairobi through Nakuru to Western Kenya, a route that has long suffered from serious traffic congestion on weekends and during national holidays.

“The project, which is set for completion within 24 months, with a target date of June 2027, is part of Kenya’s broader infrastructure transformation aimed at enhancing connectivity across the country and the region while driving economic growth,” the Cabinet stated.

In December 2023, President Ruto announced that plans were underway to construct a dual carriageway along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Malaba highway to ease the heavy congestion that is witnessed in the road.

“The commitment I want to give you is that next year, we will begin constructing the dual carriageway from Nairobi to Malaba. We are in discussions with various companies to ensure this project eases congestion and enhances transport capability,” Ruto announced.

Construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road has been delayed in recent years, including the cancellation of a contract awarded to a French company.