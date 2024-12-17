Cabinet Approves Implementation of Bus Rapid Transit System, Extends G-to-G Fuel Deal

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of the Clean Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System to address challenges in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

In a meeting chaired by President William Ruto, the Cabinet noted that the Clean BRT Core Line 3 will enhance public transport reliability and infrastructure efficiency, ensuring predictable fares during both low and peak hours.

The first phase covers 12.4 km from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to Dandora, with future extensions planned for Ngong Town and Tala. By 2035, Core Line 3 is projected to transport 357,000 passengers daily using electric buses.

The system will feature cashless fare collection, real-time passenger information, GPS-based vehicle tracking, and park-and-ride facilities. Managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA), this initiative represents a significant step towards sustainable and efficient public transportation for the metropolitan region.

At the same time, the Cabinet approved the University of Nairobi Transformation Strategy, designed to address the institution’s challenges and restore its academic and operational excellence.

Established in 1970, the University of Nairobi is Kenya’s oldest institution of higher learning, with 10 faculties, 312 academic programmes, and an enrollment of 46,946 students.

Despite its rich legacy, the university has faced financial challenges, including unpaid statutory deductions of KSh4.1 billion, pension arrears of KSh7 billion, and pending bills amounting to KSh13.2 billion.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement for the import of refined petroleum products.

This arrangement has eased the monthly demand for US dollars for petroleum imports, stabilising the shilling-dollar exchange rate at KSh129 from a high of KSh166 and reducing pump prices from KSh217 per litre of petrol to KSh177.

The arrangement secures the supply of refined petroleum by allowing payments in Kenya shillings, previously estimated at $500 million a month.

The Cabinet meeting also approved the procurement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Heavy Fuel Oil, and bitumen through a centrally coordinated bulk procurement system.

The President thanked the Cabinet for their hard work and contributions during the year. He cited the gains already made in food production, housing, labour mobility to access opportunities abroad, and tourism, among others.

“Many people thought we would concentrate on populism, but we concentrated on transformation; many thought we would concentrate on politics, but we concentrated on leadership,” said Ruto.

