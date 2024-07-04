Cabinet Commends Police Officers’ Conduct During Demos

The Cabinet was on Thursday, July 4 briefed on the security situation in the country following days of riots.

The meeting which was chaired by President William Ruto at State House, was informed that the riots started as a protest against the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, they were infiltrated, hijacked, and taken over by criminal and opportunistic political forces.

“The two groups have in the past two weeks reigned terror on the people of Kenya in the cities, towns, and other urban areas, occasioning loss of life, and destruction of National and County governments’ buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, homes, and businesses,” State House stated.

The Cabinet was also informed that the security agencies have stabilized the situation and are continuing to monitor the developments.

The top decision-marking organ commended the police saying that they acted professionally in very difficult circumstances and protected the country from anarchists.

“The members commended security officers, pointing out that they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances. The Cabinet also noted that security agencies did a good job of protecting the country from anarchists,” State House added.

On any officers who may have acted outside the confines of the law, the Cabinet said they will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedure and by the institutions mandated to do so.

The Cabinet also called for action against those who have committed heinous crimes of arson, looting, and robbery, among others, saying such atrocities must not go unpunished.

President Ruto mentioned that the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future.

He noted that the National Treasury is reorganizing the budget to accommodate the new reality after the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

This will include substantial cutting down of budgets to “balance between what to be implemented and what can wait”, and ensuring that key national programs are not affected.

