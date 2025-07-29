Cabinet Endorses Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025

The Cabinet has endorsed the Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, which seeks to transform the health sector by eliminating entrenched impunity and malpractices.

In a communique from State House on Tuesday, July 29, the Cabinet said the bill will eliminate systemic fraud, regulatory loopholes, and conflicts of interest that have long undermined healthcare delivery and public trust.

It also responds to glaring gaps that have allowed unqualified and fraudulent health facilities to be licensed and to operate.

“This lack of clear standards, coupled with weak oversight and collusion among facilities, regulators, and practitioners, has left patients vulnerable and eroded accountability,” the Cabinet stated.

Cabinet noted that the many failures in the health system were a direct result of these weaknesses. The new Bill establishes a unified quality assurance framework and introduces strict mandatory licensing, registration, and accreditation for all health facilities, labs, and ambulance services.

The bill will also create a powerful Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Authority, tasked with enforcing national care standards, overseeing implementation, and monitoring performance.

The proposed law introduces quality improvement plans at the facility level, enforces patient rights, and sets clear criteria for emergency medical services, as the government aims to finally tackle the root causes of health sector corruption, protect patients, and deliver safe, effective, and high-standard healthcare that universal health coverage pledges.

