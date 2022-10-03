Connect with us

News

Cabinet Lifts Ban on Genetically Modified Foods

The cabinet has lifted a ban on genetically modified foods (GMOs) in Kenya after a cabinet meeting at State House.

In a statement on Monday October 3, from State House, the move was reached so as to combat the current food shortage caused by the drought in the country.

“In accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety, and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB), Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of 8th November, 2012 prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations; effectively lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Crops. By dint of the executive action open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized,” part of the statement read.

The Cabinet went on to say that there was a need to reinvent the country’s agriculture, and one of the recommendations given by local and foreign experts was to grow disease and pest-resistant crops.

“The directive was issued following recommendations of Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety, and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB). Today’s Cabinet decision builds on it and also extends its benefits to other agricultural and manufacturing sectors,” the statement read.

The government also stressed need for the commercialization of a cotton hybrid resistant to the African Ballwarm, Bacillus Thuringiensis (BT), so as to revamp textile production.

The Monday meeting was President William Ruto’s second with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet secretaries.

