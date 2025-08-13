CAF Fines Kenya Ksh6.4 Milllion Over Security Breaches During Morocco Match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Kenya KSh6.4 million following security breaches during the Harambee Stars vs Morocco match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAF said it found the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) guilty of breaching multiple safety and security regulations.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board charged the Football Kenya Federation (“FKF”) with multiple safety and security breaches during Kenya TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) match against Morocco at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The Disciplinary Board found Kenya guilty and imposed a fine of USD 50,000,” CAF stated.

CAF warned that if such breaches persist, Kenya could risk being barred from hosting future national team matches at home.

CAF advised FKF to take urgent corrective measures, including deploying sufficient security personnel during Harambee Stars matches.

“Kenya was warned that continued failure to meet CAF safety and security requirements may lead to the relocation of Kenya’s National Team matches to an alternative venue.

“Kenya was advised to increase security measures by deploying sufficient personnel within the perimeter of the stadium as well as adhering to the road closures on match days,” CAF added.

Meanwhile, the confederation imposed a fine of USD 5,000 on Morocco over the inappropriate conduct of its players during the match against Kenya.

“The Disciplinary Board found Morocco guilty and imposed a fine of USD 5,000, of which USD 2,500 is suspended on condition that no similar offence is committed during the remainder of CHAN 2024,” CAF stated.

On Tuesday, FKF President Hussein Mohammed said fans who want to watch the CHAN tournaments are required to be at the stadium five hours early.

The attendance for the upcoming Zambia vs. Kenya fixture has been reduced to 27,000 spectators from 46,000.

The use of thermal or physical tickets has been banned for the fixture, and attendants will be required to have electronic tickets.

Also Read: 10-Man Harambee Stars Stun Morocco to Reach CHAN Quarters