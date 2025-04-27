CAK Orders Media to Cut Betting Content in 14 Days or Face License Revocation

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a major crackdown aimed at protecting Kenyan audiences, particularly the youth, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has issued a stern directive to all television and radio stations. The media houses have been given just 14 days to significantly reduce the amount of betting, lottery, and gambling content aired — or risk having their broadcasting licenses revoked.

According to the CAK, several stations have been found exceeding the approved quotas for betting-related programming, a violation that the authority now says will no longer be tolerated.

“The Communications Authority is committed to ensuring that broadcasters operate within the confines of their licenses and in accordance with the Programming Code,” the authority said in a statement. “Failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in regulatory action, including possible revocation of broadcast licenses.”

The announcement comes amid growing national concern over the normalization of betting and gambling culture, especially among young Kenyans. Authorities and stakeholders have repeatedly warned that unrestricted gambling promotions contribute to addiction, mental health issues, and financial ruin among the youth.

This directive follows closely on recent remarks by Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, who likened betting addiction to drug abuse and called for urgent action to protect the country’s young generation.

The CAK has called on media owners to ensure that programming remains responsible and in line with public interest obligations, warning that failure to comply will attract the “full force of the law.”

As the 14-day countdown begins, broadcasters across Kenya are now scrambling to adjust their content and avoid facing severe penalties.