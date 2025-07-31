Cameroonian National, Arrested Over Ksh79 Million Gold Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Cameroonian national in connection with a fake gold scam.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the suspect, Francis Talla Oufa, aka Allain, was arrested by officers from the DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) after swindling a Canadian investor of USD 618,000 (Ksh79 million).

The scheme began in November 2024, when the victim, while still in Canada at the time, was enticed into a lucrative deal involving the purchase of 250 kilograms of gold.

Lured by the promise of hefty returns, the Canadian national traveled to Kenya in April 2025 to seal the deal.

Upon arrival, he was ushered into plush, high-end offices by an alleged business partner, an elaborate front designed to project the illusion of a thriving, legitimate gold enterprise.

The victim was then introduced to a network of well-rehearsed con artists, and convinced of their credibility, he handed over the $618,000 before reality struck hard that he had been conned.

A team of detectives launched investigations and tracked down the suspect through forensic leads.

The suspect was arrested in Dagoretti, Nairobi, and a search was conducted in his vehicle and residence at Belfair Park.

The detectives recovered gold transaction-related documents and seals, a staff card for Sunshine Minerals Ltd bearing the suspect’s name with the designation “Engineer Mining”, two laptops, three mobile phones, and other items linked to the scheme.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing, as detectives pursue additional leads to apprehend his accomplices.

