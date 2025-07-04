Canada Issues Advisory To Its Citizens In Kenya Ahead of Saba Saba Protests

The Canadian Embassy in Kenya has issued a travel advisory to its citizens residing in or travelling to Kenya, warning them about planned protests set for July 7, 2025.

In a statement on Friday, July 4, the Canadian Embassy warned that demonstrations may occur before or after the Saba Saba Day.

The Embassy urged Canadians to stay vigilant, citing the risk of possible violence during Saba Saba Day demonstrations.

“Demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Nairobi across Kenya on July 7, 2025. Gatherings and demonstrations may also occur before or after this date. Recent demonstrations have been violent, with incidents of looting and shootings resulting in casualties,” the advisory read.

The Canadian Embassy also warned its citizens that demonstrations could also lead to disruptions in transport, telecommunications, and Internet access.

“Demonstrations can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Telecommunications and Internet access may also be disrupted. Authorities may impose curfews and restrict movement without notice,” the embassy stated.

Furthermore, the embassy called on Canadians to stay away from demonstrations, avoid areas around government buildings, and expect heavy security measures and increased security presence.

“Monitor local media for the latest information and follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfew orders,” the advisory concluded.

The Saba Saba protests commemorate the historic demonstrations held on July 7, 1990, demanding the end of one-party rule under President Daniel arap Moi and the introduction of multiparty democracy.