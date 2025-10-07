Cancer Patients Protest in Nairobi, Demand Fair Medical Coverage Under SHA Scheme

Hundreds of cancer patients, their families, and advocates staged protest outside the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters, Nairobi’s Upper Hill district. Their unified message was clear and urgent: the current medical coverage for cancer treatment provided by SHA is woefully inadequate, pushing countless individuals to the brink of financial ruin and, ultimately, threatening their lives.

The demonstration, organized by groups including the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations (KENCO), began mid-morning, temporarily disrupting traffic and drawing significant public attention. Protesters, armed with placards, vuvuzelas, and flags, demanded an immediate review of SHA’s medical coverage to accurately reflect the exorbitant costs associated with cancer care, which encompasses surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and essential medication.

“The Ksh550,000 allocated by SHA for the entire course of treatment is simply not enough,” declared one visibly distressed patient, who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns. “My chemotherapy alone costs more than that. How are we supposed to survive?” The sentiment was backed by many, highlighting the critical gap between the allocated funds and the real-world expenses of fighting cancer.

According to SHA’s current policy, Ksh400,000 is allocated per person per year for cancer treatment, with Ksh100,000 specifically for diagnostic tests like PET and PSMA scans, and Ksh300,000 for the treatment itself. While SHA states there are no limits on the number of treatment sessions within this amount, patients argue that the overall sum is insufficient. KENCO further elaborated on the challenges faced by patients, citing “reduced oncology benefits, long approval delays, high treatment costs, and gaps in communication and medicine availability”.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Health announced an increase in SHA coverage for cancer patients, expanding the oncology care package from Ksh400,000 to Ksh550,000 per household. The move was intended to make treatment more affordable and restore public confidence in the new health system. However, today’s protest shows that these adjustments have not gone far enough to alleviate the financial burden on patients.

“We need comprehensive coverage, not just a fraction of what’s needed,” stated a representative from KENCO. “The government must create more accommodating payment structures and guarantee prompt funding to ensure continuity of care. Our lives depend on it.” KENCO also called for greater transparency in how SHA manages cancer care programs and patient cases.

Simultaneously, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers also marched from Green Park Terminus to the Ministry of Health offices at Afya House, demanding permanent, pensionable employment and gratuity. These parallel demonstrations highlight systemic issues within Kenya’s healthcare system, which the government is attempting to address through initiatives like the Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill (No. 41 of 2025). The proposed legislation aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework to promote high standards of healthcare and safeguard patients’ rights, addressing concerns about unqualified practitioners and unauthorized facilities.

However, for the cancer patients protesting today, the immediate concern is survival. Their plea to the government is not just for increased numbers on a policy document, but for a lifeline that truly covers the cost of fighting a devastating disease.