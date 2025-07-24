Carla Benini Appointed As New Chargé d’Affaires For US Embassy Nairobi

Carla Benini has been named as the New Chargé d’Affaires for the US Embassy in Nairobi, taking over from Marc Dillard.

With President Donald Trump yet to appoint a new ambassador to Kenya, Benini is the current top-ranking US diplomat in Kenya.

Benini arrived in Kenya in 2023 as the Counselor for Public Affairs. Before coming to Kenya, she served in Washington, D.C., as Deputy Director for the Africa Bureau’s Office of East African Affairs, and in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs as Senior Advisor on the Department’s global messaging efforts related to the People’s Republic of China.

She also served as Public Affairs Counselor at the U.S. Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium and as Deputy Political/Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy to Uganda.

Benini’s previous posts also include India, Brazil, Italy, and the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

She joined the Department following a career in journalism. She is a Penn State University graduate and speaks French, Portuguese, and Italian.

This comes after her predecessor, Marc Dillard, shared a heartfelt farewell message to Kenyans.

“When I first came to Kenya, I knew I was coming to a country full of promise and deep heritage, but what I did not expect was how quickly it would feel like home,” Dillard said.

He highlighted that throughout his time in the country, he worked with people from the government, civil society, and the Kenyan public, describing his service as a journey of friendship and connection.

“I had the honour of working with incredible partners in government, civil society, the private sector, and most importantly, the people of Kenya. From the capital to the coast, west to north, I have seen firsthand the strength and spirit that define this country,” he added.

Dillard headed the US Embassy in Nairobi following the resignation of Meg Withman in November 2024.

Also Read: US Ambassador To Kenya Meg Whitman Resigns