Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Casual Labourer Sentenced to Life over Defilement

Published

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

A Kilifi court on Tuesday Feburary 3, sentenced a 26-year-old casual labourer to life after he was found guilty of sodomising his 5-year-old cousin.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the sentence was issued by Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa.

Obulutsa ruled that the prosecution, through Prosecution Counsel Ridhwan Mohamed, had proved its case to the legal standard withthe testimonies of five witnesses and exhibits.

The magistrate observed that the accused sexually abused the child whilst knowing he could not legally consent to the act at such a tender age.

Obulutsa noted that the accused exploited their blood ties to the minor, preying on his innocence to perpetrate him.

“The child appeared to be in pain and had difficulty walking when he was taken to the hospital for treatment. A relative told the court that upon being informed of the incident, she rushed to Kilifi County Hospital and found the minor in excruciating pain,”  ODPP stated.

The complainant testified that the accused lured him to a nearby farm and molested him several times. He later reported the matter to his grandmother, prompting his family to take him to the hospital.

A medical officer, who examined the child, testified that the minor sustained injuries consistent with sexual assault and produced treatment notes as an exhibit.

In his sworn defence, the accused denied the allegations, stating that he had been falsely implicated; however, the court found that his defence did not displace the prosecution’s evidence.

The magistrate relied on medical findings and witness testimony, concluding that the prosecution had proved the key elements of the offence, including the age of the complainant, commission of the act, and identification of the perpetrator beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accused was consequently found guilty and convicted of defilement before being sentenced to life imprisonment.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Turkish Tycoon Charged Over Terrorism

A Turkish tycoon was on Tuesday charged before a Mombasa court in connection with being a member of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and other...

5 hours ago

News

6 Iranian Nationals Reverse Guilty Pleas in Ksh8.2 Billion Meth Trafficking Case

Six Iranian nationals charged with trafficking narcotic drugs worth an estimated Ksh 8.2 billion have reversed their earlier guilty pleas, In a statement on...

4 days ago
File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

News

Deputy Headteacher Sentenced to 28 Years Over Defilement

A Deputy Headteacher of a private school in Thika has been handed a 28-year jail sentence after being found guilty of defiling a 13-year-old...

6 days ago

News

Woman Fined Ksh30 Million Over Child Trafficking

A midle aged woman in Lamu has been fined Ksh30 million or face 30 years in prison after being found guilty for traficking a...

6 days ago