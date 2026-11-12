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Catholic Church Bars Politicians From Using Churches as Campaign Platforms

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has banned politicians from delivering political speeches in Catholic churches across the country, directing priests to strictly enforce the order ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, the bishops warned politicians against turning places of worship into campaign platforms as they seek support from voters.

They maintained that churches should remain places of prayer, peace and unity where Kenyans from different political backgrounds can worship without being subjected to partisan messages or political mobilisation.

The bishops reminded politicians that they have alternative platforms to communicate their political messages, including the media, public barazas and roadside rallies.

“We are therefore reiterating and directing that there shall be no political addresses given in any of our Catholic churches in any part of the country,” the bishops stated.

They further instructed Catholic priests across the country to implement the directive diligently, emphasising that the position should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

The religious leaders also challenged Kenyans to critically assess the performance of elected leaders and examine their promises before deciding who deserves their votes in the next election.

“We have before us a moment to reflect and evaluate the performance of the leaders we have and vote wisely; this is a great opportunity to exercise our right to elect leaders to deliver on their mandate,” the bishops stated.

They cautioned voters against allowing political rhetoric to cloud their judgment, urging them to independently determine which candidates are best suited to represent them.

“The noise that pollutes the air during political campaigns must not block our individual discernment of who is best suited to represent and lead us,” they added.

Beyond the use of churches for political campaigns, the bishops raised concerns over proposed amendments to electoral laws, particularly legislation seeking to prohibit the livestreaming of presidential election results.

They warned that such proposals could undermine transparency and increase political tensions ahead of the polls.

The bishops consequently appealed to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to reject legislation that could restrict public access to electoral information.

“Parliament has yet one more chance to redeem itself by totally rejecting such an attempt to muzzle free access to information. There should be full transparency in the elections where Kenyans have access to all information,” they added.

The Church maintained that transparency, accountability and public access to information would be critical in building confidence in the 2027 electoral process.

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